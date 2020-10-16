China’s Economic Squeeze on Australia Extends to Cotton

SYDNEY—China’s top economic-planning body is targeting Australian cotton, Australian industry groups say, the latest escalation in a diplomatic and trade row between the countries.
“It has become clear to our industry that the National Development Reform Commission in China has recently been discouraging their country’s spinning mills from using Australian cotton,” said a joint statement Friday from the growers organization Cotton Australia and the Australian Cotton Shippers Association. China buys around 65% of Australia’s…
Comments