China’s Global Image Dips to New Lows Over Its Coronavirus Response

China’s international image has plummeted amid widespread disapproval over how it has handled the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey of 14 industrialized countries found.

Only the U.S. received worse marks on its pandemic response, according to a survey published Tuesday.

Pew Research Center, which polled 14,276 residents on four continents, found that 73% on average see China in an unfavorable light. This marks a double-digit percentage-point rise compared with last year and is China’s worst score since the survey began.

In most of the countries, antipathy has soared since last year. In both the U.K. and Australia, more than twice as many as last year now say they view China in a negative light. In other countries, events in 2020 accelerated a downward trajectory, with China’s image spiraling toward a new low in the U.S., Canada, South Korea, Sweden and the Netherlands for the second year in a row.

The U.S. approval rating, Pew found in September, had also fallen to an all-time low at 34% among the other 13 countries in the survey.