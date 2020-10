Chinese shipments of virus-related goods to the U.S. have helped the country offset sharp drops in its top export categories due to Washington’s tariffs and the global economic downturn.

The trade pact the U.S. and China signed in January left in place U.S. tariffs on about $370 billion in Chinese goods, roughly three-quarters of the country’s exports to the U.S. Nonetheless, China’s exports to the U.S. have increased in recent months, a resilience that has surprised economists.

U.S….