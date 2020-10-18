Chivita marks World Juice Day with pomp

In commemoration of this year’s annual Chivita World Juice Day celebration, Chivita is leading the rallying cry for everyday wellness. In the events that have filled this year, health experts and nutritionist are so focused on how everyone ought to pay close attention to their health and their nutrition and get the right vitamins and minerals to ensure an effective immune system. Health-focused brands such as Chivita have been front and centre in these times with its pure fruit juice offerings that are rich in Vitamins and Minerals.

A recently published World Health Organization (WHO) report emphasizes that “Adequate fruit and vegetable intake are required to help reduce nutritional deficiencies and increase resistance to infectious disease”. Further research has shown that consumers who take a glass of Fruit juice a day enjoy essential benefits such as an effective immune system, improved skin care, lower blood pressure, improved eye function, as fruit juices contain antioxidants which supply the body with much-needed vitamins.

According to the Compass 2019 report, Nigeria is one of the countries with the lowest per capital fruit juice consumption in the world, consuming 2 litres per year as compared to 8 litres average for Africa and 20 litres average globally. This is a cause for concern because fruit juice consumption is one of the affordable ways of accessing the right doses of nutrients and minerals necessary for building stronger immunity.

The theme for this year’s event is Fruit Juice: The Smart Secret of Boosting Your Immunity. This theme has become more pertinent especially now when hygiene and a strong immune system is key to keeping healthy.

The Chivita World Juice Day is a public interest initiative created in partnership with the International Fruit and Vegetable Juice Association to deepen conversations on fruit juice consumption thereby enabling healthy living for Nigerians.