Chris Christie says he was ‘wrong’ not to wear a mask at White House super-spreader event

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:48 EDT, 15 October 2020 | Updated: 19:48 EDT, 15 October 2020

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor who contracted COVID-19, admitted he was ‘wrong’ for not wearing a face mask at the White House event for Amy Coney Barrett and during debate prep sessions with President Trump.

Earlier this month, Christie revealed that he was one of more than a dozen people, including several members of Trump’s inner circle, who tested positive for the virus as an outbreak sparked in the White House just one month before the November election.

Christie has long championed the opinions of Trump, who repeatedly downplayed the severity of the pandemic, but broke ranks on Thursday in an interview with The New York Times.

He told the publication that he falsely believed that the Rose Garden event on September 28 was in a ‘safe zone.’

Chris Christie (center) hugs Maureen Ferguson (left), senior fellow at the Catholic Association, after President Donald J. Trump spoke with Judge Amy Coney Barrett during a ceremony to announce Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House

‘I believed when I entered the White House grounds, that I had entered a safe zone, due to the testing that I and many others underwent every day,’ Christie said in a statement.

‘I was wrong. I was wrong not to wear a mask at the Amy Coney Barrett announcement and I was wrong not to wear a mask at my multiple debate prep sessions with the president and the rest of the team.

He then urged Americans to take the virus seriously as officials continue to record cases and deaths at concerning levels. Eight million Americans have been infected and 217,000 have died.

‘I hope that my experience shows my fellow citizens that you should follow C.D.C. guidelines in public no matter where you are and wear a mask to protect yourself and others.’