Chris Johns: Donohoe signals Ireland will do ‘whatever it takes’ to overcome Covid

Was the biggest budget in the history of the State also the most important? Historians will have to sort that one out. It could well turn out to be the most significant, both politically and economically. Having called for the Government “to go large”, I have to commend the direction of travel.

It’s possible there will be other financial packages before this crisis is over but it is clear that Pascal Donohoe understands what needs to be done. He has correctly identified the sectors most at risk, the people most obviously suffering. His fiscal efforts to support them should be warmly welcomed and supported.