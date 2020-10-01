Chrissy Teigen And John Legend In “Deep Pain” After Losing Baby In Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend | Image: Instagram/chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen and her husband, the singer John Legend, have disclosed that they are in “deep pain” after losing their baby following pregnancy complications.

Teigen, 34, who was expecting her third child with Legend, was hospitalized over the weekend for excessive bleeding. “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real,” she wrote early Thursday on Twitter.

In a separate post on Instagram, Teigen wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

The post which triggered an outpouring of messages of support for the couple included a black and white picture of her in the hospital, crying with her hands clasped.

Another picture shows her in a hospital bed, holding the child as Legend kisses her shoulder.

Chrissy Teigen | Image: Instagram/chrissyteigen

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Teigen, 34, said that she and Legend had chosen until now not to name their children before leaving the hospital but that she had started to call this baby Jack.

“To our Jack — I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” Teigen wrote.

Legend tweeted, “We love you, Jack.” This was followed by five black hearts.

John Legend met Chrissy Teigen in 2006 when Elderkin introduced the two during her appearance in the music video for his song “Stereo”. They became engaged in December 2011 and were married on September 14, 2013, in Como, Italy. The 2013 song “All of Me” was written and is dedicated to her; the music video was reportedly displayed at their wedding.