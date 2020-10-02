Chrissy Teigen’s mother shares video of herself in the hospital crying over the loss of her grandson

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com

Chrissy Teigen‘s mother Vilailuck has shared a heartwrenching video of herself crying over the loss of her grandson Jack, before giving the child a kiss.

Chrissy, 34, announced Wednesday she had tragically lost her third child around halfway into her pregnancy, days after she was admitted to the hospital with severe bleeding.

On Thursday, Vilailuck Teigen shared several photographs of herself cradling the baby inside the hospital, mourning the loss of the child.

‘My heart aches love you so much baby Jack,’ Vilailuck captioned the devastating Instagram upload.

The posts begin with a video of a hospital worker presenting Jack to Vilailuck, who soon begins to cry.

‘You can touch him if you want,’ the employee informs Vilailuck.

An emotional Vilailuck gently places her hand upon the child, before bending down to give him a kiss.

She clasps her hands together and bows her head down in a prayerful gesture.

The next two photos show Vilailuck holding the swaddled-up child in her arms.

Chrissy made the heartbreaking announcement of her miscarriage on Wednesday night, where she shared several devastating photos of herself in the aftermath.

The model was hospitalized on Sunday night after enduring a month of bleeding due to having a weak placenta and has remained at the hospital since.

‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,’ Chrissy posted on Instagram. ‘We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.’

The couple typically don’t name their child until after birth, but Chrissy said they had already started referring to him as ‘Jack.’

‘We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital,’ she explained. ‘But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.’

‘To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.

‘Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.

‘We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.’

Chrissy and her husband John Legend, who share daughter Luna, four, and son Miles, two, announced in the music video Wild they were expecting their third child together.

Chrissy was met with an outpouring of sympathy and support from fans and celebrities alike, including Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, and Hailey Bieber.

