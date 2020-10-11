Daily News

Christian body trains 30 widows

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Justina Asishana, Minna

A human rights organisation, the Christain Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria (CSWN), has trained 30 widows whose husbands were killed by Fulani gunmen on skills acquisition in Kaduna.

A press release by the CSWN Press Officer, Reuben Buhari stated that the women were trained in soap making, perfume making, room freshener, disinfectant making and sewing and grinding.

Start-up kits were also presented to the women after the five-day of skills training.

“Today in Kaduna, CSWN concluded a five-day skills acquisition training for 30 widows whose husbands were killed by Fulani gunmen.” The statement read.

According to Buhari, this is the second such training in the year. 29 widows were trained in the first edition

Nigeria: #EndSars – John Boyega, Trey Songz, Estelle, Other International Celebrities Kick Against Police Brutality

Previous article

Barbara Amiel – wife of disgraced tycoon Conrad Black – has written new memoir

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News