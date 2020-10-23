christian-lawyers-task-fg-to-find-killers-of-endsars-protesters

EndSARS Protester continue at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos yesterday.PHOTO AKEEM SALAU

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), has called on the federal government to fish out those responsible for the killing of EndSARS protesters across the country, especially in Lekki Area of Lagos and bring them to justice.

In a statement jointly signed by CLASFON President, Mr. Arome M. Okwori and the National Secretary, Mr. Olatunji Omole, the group urged the federal government to urgently investigate the unfortunate incidents with a view to ensure justice for the victims.

The statement also called on Nigerian youth to be calm and maintain law and order and conduct themselves peacefully as they ventilate their grievances on the current state of affairs in the country.

CLASFON appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the demands and agitations of the youths by putting in place appropriate strategies and timelines for implementing the demands of the protesters to demonstrate government’s sincerity addressing the problems.

The statement said: “The youth of Nigeria, as citizens of our nation, are entitled to the fundamental and inalienable rights to freedom of expression, assembly, and thought guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should not be denied or hampered in any way from exercising their rights guaranteed by the Constitution, as this is the hallmark of a true democracy.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome attacks and killing of unarmed innocent citizens by armed men alleged to be men of the Nigerian Army and other security operatives in different parts of Nigeria and in particular the brutal and violent attacks on peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos on the 20th day of October 2020.



“We call on the federal government of Nigeria to swiftly investigate the above ugly incidents of unlawful brutalisation and killing of innocent citizens with a view to bringing the culprits to justice.

“We urge the teeming youths of our nation to keep calm, maintain law and order and conduct themselves peacefully as they ventilate their grievances on the current state of affairs in the nation.”

The christian lawyers noted that “The Federal Republic of Nigeria according to Section 14(1) of the Constitution shall be a state based on principles of democracy and social justice.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari, as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to urgently address the demands and agitations of the youths by putting in place appropriate implementation strategies and timelines which, we believe, will demonstrate sincerity on the part of the government, assuage the agonies, the grievances and well placed demands of citizens for a better Nigeria and to restore hope for a better Nigeria.



“We share in the grief of those who have lost their loved ones, and commiserate with them and pray God to comfort and strengthen them.

“In line with the Motto of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which is Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress we demand that all the organs, persons and authorities of the Government of Nigeria should preserve and promote these core values and pray for wisdom, courage and the willingness to do what is right, on their part, in the present circumstance, and for peace and tranquility to reign throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”