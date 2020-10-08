Daily News

Chukwudi to revamp Heartland

By
 Tunde Liadi

RETURNEE Heartland FC General Manager, Ifeanyi Chukwudi, asserted that he was  eager to ensure that the Naze Millionaires reclaim their pride of place in Nigerian Football.

Chukwudi, in an interview after the team’s Interim Management Committee inauguration at the Government House, Owerri, noted that internal wrangling had bedevilled even as he called on stakeholders work towards revamping Heartland FC.

“We are going to have another round of meeting with the Imo Government and as soon as that is done, I know that the players and officials payments will come first because the Governor (Hope Uzodinma) is aware about the plights of the team including the stoppage to their salary,” Chukwudi  said. “I promise it will  be the utmost responsibility of me as the General Manager to make sure that the welfare of players and other officials is priority.”

