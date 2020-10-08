Church empowers 50 women in small businesses, marks anniversary

As part of activities to mark its 10th anniversary, The Elevation Church has concluded arrangements to empower 50 women with grants to support their businesses.







Deputy Lead Pastor, Bola Akinlabi, who said 200 women had already sent in their business plans, disclosed that 50 of them would be shortlisted for the micro-grants.







Akinlabi, who stated this at a media briefing yesterday to announce activities for the celebration of the Church’s 10th year anniversary this month, said the move was to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in families and to help grow their businesses.







She said the church also planned to increase the gesture in future to accommodate and empower more women.







Lead Pastor, Godman Akinlabi, said the church has built a system that is trusted, breaking barriers and changing the narrative for transformation.







He said issues of culture and traditions, which sometimes hinder development, were some of the challenges that characterised people’s mindset and lack of trust for leadership in Christianity.







He noted that the role of the Church in governance should be a collaborative effort for good governance.

Director of Media Communications, Chinny Ugoji, explained how the Church had engaged the media to publicise its works and impacted lives, adding that the Church had equipped several people through entrepreneurship, business management and empowerment globally.







She disclosed that the Church was also targeting the music and entertainment industry to proclaim the gospel and lift more souls.







Director of Operations, Tunji Oyinlola, disclosed that the Church would launch an institution to equip people with skills in leadership, politics, government and God’s purposes.







He said the exponential network was for the Churches, pastors and leaders to get trained, equipped and make them more efficient in their ministries, saying, “These initiatives are aimed at giving back to the society and make the ministry stronger for God’s work.