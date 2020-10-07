Church of England’s Culture Fostered Sex Abuse, Report Finds

A culture of coverup in the Church of England enabled the sexual abuse of hundreds of children from the 1940s onward and let abusers hide, according to a U.K. government-backed investigation.

“Deference to the authority of the church and to individual priests, taboos surrounding discussion of sexuality and an environment where alleged perpetrators were treated more supportively than victims presented barriers to disclosure,” according to the report, published Tuesday by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse and sponsored…