cis-to-sensitise-government-on-capital-market-investment-opportunities

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has announced that the 2020 conference is designed to sensitise all tiers of government on how to leverage investment opportunities in the capital market to raise long term capital and bridge Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

According to the President of the Institute, Olatunde Amolegbe, the event slated for November 4 and 5, will address some of the fundamental economic challenges in the country, as the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the already fragile economy.

“Capital market provides better funding options in terms of cost and tenor, relative to bank loans. Our panellists shall also examine investment options for diversification of portfolios across asset classes and beyond the traditional asset classes.

“We plan to examine how the proposed CAMA 2020 will benefit the capital market as well as provide context on how the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s demutualisation shall benefit the capital market stakeholders.

“The sharp drop in government revenue has made it more difficult for the government to weather the crisis. This resulted in a decline in consumption, aggregate demand, investment, net export and increasing government spending.

“The Federal Government had to review the budget downwards to N10.8 trillion. The trend informed our focus on how the Nigerian capital market can assist to bridge the infrastructure deficit and funding gap in the country.

“We believe even with the 29 per cent allocation to capital expenditure – about N3.4 trillion, is not sufficient to bridge the gap given the neglect in the past compared to about $14 billion annual requirement so the capital market via the private sector can provide this support.

“Our overriding objective for the conference is to provide direction for both fiscal and monetary authorities to deploy expansionary policies for sustainable growth and development.”

“This flagship conference, the 24th edition and the first hybrid, is unique as the presentations shall generate raw materials for the government’s economic blueprint in this era of tough operating environment. We have invited seasoned speakers from within and outside the country to provide their perspectives on the focus areas.”

