World News

Citing Risk of Wildfires, Utility Plans to Cut Off Power to 50,000 in California

By
0
Views: Visits 0

Pacific Gas and Electric said power would begin to be shut off Wednesday evening and might return Friday night.

2020 Tony Award Nominations: Time, Streaming, Shows and More

Previous article

Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump’s ‘Superspreader’ Rally

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News