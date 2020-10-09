Civil Defence deploys 300

Our Reporter

NO fewer than 300 officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti Command, have been deployed for Saturday’s governorship election.

Ekiti NSCDC Commandant Solomon Iyamu disclosed this yesterday in Ado-Ekiti in a statement by the command’s spokesperson Tolulope Afolabi.

Iyamu, according to the statement, warned the deployed officers to be diligent and focused.

He urged them to reject any temptation of inducement or gratification, saying such was forbidden in the Corps.

The commandant said any officer caught in acts that contravene the Electoral Act and the law of that land would be dealt with in accordance with extant laws.

He enjoined the officers and men to be civil in their approach and mild in their treatment of the voters.