Climate Change: Buhari Signs Doha Amendment To Kyoto Protocol

President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation on the occasion of the country’s 60th independence anniversary on October 1, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Doha Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations framework convention on Climate Change.

The Minister of Environment, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, who briefed reporters on the development on Friday, explained that by signing the amendment, Nigeria has become the 144th country out of the 192 signatories to ratify protocol which ends today, October 2, 2020.

He also noted that by being the last country to sign the deal, which comes into force on December 31, 2020, and with 144 parties now signed, the Doha amendment enters into force.

Read Also: Alleged Embezzlement Of Funds: Obaseki Says New Findings Justify Shutting Down Colleges Of Education

The minister disclosed that the signing of the protocol entails that Nigeria has accepted the Amendment of the Kyoto Protocol to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and undertakes faithfully to perform and carry out the stipulations therein contained.

He also explained that the protocol will assist Nigeria and other developing countries in tackling most of its environmental challenges including gas emission, erosion, global warming and reducing environmental temperature among others.