climate-change:-nigeria-to-cut-emissions-unconditionally-by-20%

Minister Of State For Environment, Chief Sharon Ikeazor, has disclosed that Nigeria places a huge emphasis on the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), describing it as a necessary vehicle for communicating the climate change action of the government.

The Minister stated this at a Webinar On Public Participation In Nationally Determined Contribution (Ndc) Drafting And Implementation: Experiences From Around The World, organised by the Center For Climate Change And Development, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, in Collaboration With World Resources Institute, Washington Dc.

Ikeazor, in her opening remarks, noted that the government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has consistently said that Nigeria must show leadership in climate action, adding that the government has equally backed up this commitment with concrete actions.

“Nigeria ratified the Paris Agreement and most recently the Doha Amendment to the Kyoto Protocol, making Nigeria the 144th Country that was needed for the entry into force of the amendment in December 2020. This is a major milestone, and as UNFCCC’s Patricia Espinosa said, the entry into force of the Doha amendment would be an important signal of multilateral commitment and contribute to overall efforts to address the climate emergency. I am proud that Nigeria was part of this milestone to further climate action.”

She further informed that the Federal Ministry of Environment has organised capacity building workshops on MRV and GHG Inventory covering many sectors, Climate Change Desk Officers across MDAs, and States have been established, to engage more people and also give Nigerians throughout the country the opportunity to get involved in climate action.

“As you can see, we have set forth an ambitious target to reduce our emissions unconditionally by 20 per cent and conditionally by 45 per cent compared to the 2010 baseline. Regional Youth Climate Innovation Hubs were held by the Department of Climate Change under the FME across the 6 geopolitical zones to harvest and collate climate-focused innovative ideas from our youths. We have commenced the implementation of the NDC with the support of the UNDP, continued activity on the Development of National Communications under the UNFCCC, and developed a national roadmap for implementing the Rulebook.

“The Federal Ministry of Environment has long recognised the importance of involving key stakeholders and the general public is not only the revision of the NDC but in the design and implementation of all aspects of climate change policy in the country. Personally, since I assumed office, I have made it one of my priorities to meet with different stakeholders to get their perspectives and hear their ideas on how we as a country can best tackle the multidimensional challenges posed by climate change. I am absolutely convinced that public participation is a necessary requirement for accommodating diverse views in climate change decision making and process.”

She stated that the National Gender Action Plan on Climate Change for Nigeria, which has recently been approved by the Federal Executive Council, would help mainstream gender into climate action policies.

“This is another example of the importance we place in making sure that the interests and needs of all groups of our people are accommodated in our climate policies and action plans. Once again, may I appreciate the support and efforts of Women Environmental Programme WEP and UNDP-Nigeria and our Department of Climate Change and the others that helped to develop the gender action plan. Nationally Determined Contributions must be gender-responsive,” he noted.

While applauding Professor Chukwumeije Okereke and his team at Alex Ekwueme Federal University for the efforts they are making to promote public participation in the drafting and implementation of Nigeria’s NDC, Ikeazor assured that the Federal Ministry of Environment is open to taking ideas from resources in order to improve its processes of incorporating diverse ideas in the design and implementation of the NDC.

“Climate change is a challenge to everyone and it is the desire of the government that more people be interested and involved in climate change action and participate in the efforts the country is making in this regard and take advantage of all the opportunities it presents especially for our youth.”

“In our bid to explore how our youth could be more involved in climate change decision-making process, especially the NDC, a virtual National Youth Climate Consultation on Nigeria’s NDC Enhancement was convened a few weeks ago. The participation at the webinar was great and we had over 300 sign-ups for the youth working groups. Their suggested imputes into Nigeria’s NDC at the end of that webinar has been submitted to us and it’s being reviewed, we shall see that some of it, if not all, are reflected in the final NDC document,” she said.