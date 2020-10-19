Club visits new Olu of Ipaja, pledges solidarity

Flocoh Estate Club, a social club providing water to residents of Ipaja, Lagos State for the past 10 years, among other humanitarian services to the community, has paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the newly installed Olu of Ipaja, Oba Ajani Akolawole Egundupe.







The visit, according to the club, was to receive his royal blessings and also ask for his consent to fill the vacuum of the club’s royal father, which was created by the death of his predecesso

Egundupe succeeded Oba Sylvester Ajibola Akinniyi, who passed on in June 2015.







Members of the club, founded in 1984, were led to the palace by its patron, proprietor of Topmost Group of Schools, Dr. Wale Odunayo; President of the club, Mr. Femi Obe, and Vice President, High Chief Aina Kusoro.







The monarch commended the club for its humanitarian activities in the community and accepted his role as royal father with a pledge to support the club to do more for the community.



