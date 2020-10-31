coalition-seeks-separate-panel-on-lekki-shooting

By Tajudeen Adebanjo

A group of civil society organisations, Coalition for Revolution (CORE), on Friday said the terms of reference on the October 20 shooting of #EndSARS protesters in Lekki Lagos should be removed from the Judicial Panel on Police Brutality.

The coalition at a briefing in Lagos also adopted a 12-point charter for total liberation of the country.

The demands of the coalition include free and qualitative healthcare, education and housing for all; living wages and decent work; an economy that works for the people; an effective and democratic end to insecurity, among others.

Co-Convener of the coalition, Comrade Gbenga Komolafe, who briefed newsmen, said the #EndSARS protest was not about looting, saying the incidents of violence recorded during the protests nationwide were instigated by thugs affiliated to politicians across the country.

Speaking on the panel set up nationwide, one of the participants, Sanyaolu Juwon of the Take It Back Movement, said a new panel independent of the Judicial Panel on Police Brutality and Restitution should be set up.

The Convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore, who participated in the press conference virtually, said the judicial panels set up across the states are inconsequential because the panels do not have power to enforce anything.

He also supported the demand for a separate panel for the Lekki shooting.

Sowore said: “The state judicial commission has no power to enforce anything as it affects the military. They can only make recommendations; they can’t even invite the military.”

Speaking further on the 12-point charter of the coalition, Komolafe, who is the General Secretary of Federation of Informal Workers Organization of Nigeria (FIWON), decried the poverty level and unemployment in the country which he said has further fuelled the #EndSARS movement.

“CORE realises that hunger, unemployment, police brutality, generalised insecurity, oppression of women, environmental spoliation and the spread of ethnic ideologies are not disjointed or arbitrary phenomena.”

“They are interconnected manifestations of a system which puts the wealth and concerns of a few people, one per centers, the elite over and above the interests of the poor masses, working class people and youth,” he said.