Code Of Conduct Tribunal Boss, Didel Justin is Dead

Mr. Didel Justin, a senior director with the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) has passed away.

Mr. Justin, the Director of Maintenance died in his home earlier on Thursday.

The sudden development has forced the CCT to postpone its planned resumption of sitting on Thursday.

Although none of the staff could explain how the director from Plateau State actually died, it was learnt he was at work on Wednesday.

The deceased was said to be among the CCT’s senior officials, who met on Wednesday with some lawmakers from the National Assembly, who were at the tribunal on an oversight visit.

“He looked lively yesterday when the lawmakers visited. And, he did not show any signs of ill-health.

“We were shocked this morning when the news came that he is dead.

Everyone is shattered at the moment. He was a good man,” an official said.

