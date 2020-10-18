Colin Farrell films high-stakes chase scene on a motorbike for The Batman

By Sean O’grady For Mailonline

Published: 05:36 EDT, 18 October 2020 | Updated: 05:47 EDT, 18 October 2020

An unrecognisable Colin Farrell filmed a high-stakes chase scene for The Batman in Chicago on Saturday.

The actor, 44, portrays the Penguin in the upcoming blockbuster and wore the character’s prosthetics as he filmed the scene on a motorbike.

Colin was dressed in a brown jacket and matching trousers while he had a large bag strapped to his back for the nighttime shoot.

Chase: An unrecognisable Colin Farrell, 44, filmed a high-stakes chase scene for The Batman in Chicago on Saturday

The scene saw The Penguin chasing after Catwoman, who is played by Zoe Kravitz in the upcoming flick.

Colin was most recently in Liverpool where he was seen filming alongside lead actor Robert Pattinson.

Production for the film is in full swing again after it was briefly shut down when Robert contracted Covid-19.

The Batman was originally scheduled for release in 2021 but has now been delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

Action: The actor portrays the Penguin in the upcoming blockbuster and wore the character’s prosthetics as he filmed the scene on a motorbike

Several actors have stepped into the role of Penguin through the years, Burgess Meredith, who passed away at 89 in 1997, played Penguin in the live-action TV series Batman from 1966 to 1968.

Danny DeVito, 75, stepped into the role in the 1992 film Batman Returns.

Robin Lord Taylor, 42, played Penguin in the action crime drama TV series Gotham from 2014 to 2019.

Fans first got a glimpse of Colin as the Penguin in August after the first official trailer was premiered at the DC FanDome virtual convention.

Character: Colin was dressed in a brown jacket and matching trousers while he had a large bag strapped to his back for the nighttime shoot

Tense: The scene saw The Penguin chasing after Catwoman, who is played by Zoe Kravitz in the upcoming flick

Production: Colin was most recently in Liverpool where he was seen filming alongside lead actor Robert Pattinson

Delay: Production for the film is in full swing again after it was briefly shut down when Robert contracted Covid-19

And while many fans marvelled at director Matt Reeves’ interpretation of the iconic comic book franchise with a dark, gritty look and ominous tone, others couldn’t stop praising Colin’s transformation into the Penguin with prosthetics and make-up.

Before relocating to Liverpool to shoot for the blockbuster, production workers were working in the relatively low risk COVID-19 area of Leavesden in Hertfordshire.

The Batman was forced to delay filming last month when its lead star contracted coronavirus, parts of which were due to be shot in the Liverpool location.

An insider told MailOnline at the time: ‘Today is the first day the main production unit has returned to filming and there seem to be no other hiccups at the moment.’

First look: Fans first got a glimpse of Colin as the Penguin in August after the first official trailer was premiered at the DC FanDome virtual convention

History: Several actors have stepped into the role of Penguin through the years including Danny DeVito and Robin Lord Taylor

Meanwhile, a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson confirmed: ‘Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K.’

The source added that a significant part of the film was supposed to be shot in Liverpool but due to coronavirus the shoot had been cancelled and re-arranged several times, shifting the completion date for the project back even further.

Liverpool will play an important role in The Batman as American filmmaker Matt Reeves, who is directing the upcoming superhero film, revealed recently at DC FanDome, a virtual convention held by DC Comics and Warner Bros.

During an interview, he confirmed Liverpool would be the backbone for Gotham City as they shoot the remaining 75 per cent of the film.