Collapsed building claims 7 lives in Lagos — LASEMA

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed that seven people died in a collapsed building in Lagos on Sunday.

Oke-Osanyintolu made the confirmation as the LASEMA Response Team tried to clear the debris of the building.

He said that the uncompleted building, at 60 Odo Street, Obalende, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, partially collapsed and injured 15 people.

“Immediately we received a distress call at about 4:30 p.m. on the incident, we activated our emergency response team and all responders headed for the scene.

“Rescue operation is still ongoing while initial findings are as follows: 10 Casualties treated with minor injuries, five severely injured persons exhumed from the remains and transferred to hospital,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that seven fatalities were discovered, six male and one female.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the body of another male victim was discovered at about 8:14 p.m., bringing the total number of fatalities to seven.

