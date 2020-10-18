Collapsed building: Parents, families rally round Excel College

Onyewuchi Nwachukwu

IN a rare demonstration of faith in the system, the parents of Excel College, Ejigbo, which three-storey building collapsed recently, have pledged their commitment to assist in rebuilding the collapsed structure soon.

Chairman of the school’s Parents-Teachers Association (PTA) of the school, Mr. Ndubuisi Udeagu, declared a resolve by the parents to support plans by the management to ensure continuation of academic classes and a rebuilding process once approval is given by the government.

“As major stakeholders, we are quite mindful of the implications of the sad development, especially coming a few days before the resumption of schools after such a long break occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. We have no doubt in the capability of the founders and management of the school to handle the challenges arising from the painful incident, especially in ensuring continuity of Excel College’s unparalleled and enviable academic and moral standards.”

During a meeting of Excel College management and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) on Saturday, September 26, 2020, parents rallied financial and material supports towards rebuilding the school.

Mr. Udeagu, who made a donation of N100, 000, said: ‘The school is putting in the right efforts to make sure that the interests of the management and parents are protected. The Lagos State government responded quickly and we are looking up to them for direction on the next thing to do. We know they are going to do the right thing for the sake of the students, especially at this crucial time because some of them are writing their final exams while some are writing promotional exams to senior class. So, we expect the Lagos State government to hasten their investigation and tell us the next thing to do.’

Louis-Oga Stella, a parent said: ‘My kids used to be in other schools but I brought them here and I’ve seen the impact on them. Excel College built confidence in kids and I don’t have to worry about them academically.

‘I wish I could single-handedly rebuild the structure and collect my money later. I strongly feel the government should come in and help; the banks also can help. The school has about 75 teachers and they received their salaries all through the COVID-19 break.”

Another parent, Mrs. Olubukola Olusina, pledged to donate science equipments worth thousands of naira for the school laboratory.

According to the director, Bamidele Oke, the school management never expected any donation from parents.

He added: “The parents themselves initiated moves for the donations and started contributing. So, we would evaluate how much they’ve made. It wasn’t in the original plan for the meeting and from what I heard; a few millions have already been raised.”

It would be recalled that the school premises was put under lock and key by the Lagos State government, after one side of the three-storey building housing Excel College collapsed on September 19, 2020.