Colombian Court Frees Ex-President From House Arrest in Divisive Case

BOGOTÁ, Colombia—A judge rescinded a house-arrest order on Saturday against powerful former President Álvaro Uribe, who is being investigated for witness tampering in a case that has divided Colombia.

Bogotá Judge Clara Ximena Salcedo accepted a petition by Mr. Uribe’s lawyers that the home arrest ordered by the Supreme Court in August should be lifted because the former president hasn’t been charged with any crime. Mr. Uribe is still under investigation.

“Without charges, there can be no measure (of house arrest) and so this implies the need to restore the fundamental rights of Dr. Álvaro Uribe Vélez,” Judge Salcedo said in a virtual hearing.

The ruling was celebrated by Mr. Uribe’s followers, who had criticized the high court for the arrest order against a leader they revere for having led a U.S.-backed military offensive in the 2000s that hobbled the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia and prompted the rebel group into peace talks. The former commanders of that guerrilla group now serve in Congress, even though they are accused of serious crimes, his supporters note.

Mr. Uribe, a 68-year-old conservative and mentor to President Iván Duque, posted a brief message on his Twitter account after the ruling: “Thank God.”