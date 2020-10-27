World News Colon Cancer Screening Should Start Earlier, at Age 45, U.S. Panel Says By Roni Caryn Rabin 14 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 4 The draft recommendation acknowledges a trend of higher rates of colon and rectal cancer in generations born since 1950. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments