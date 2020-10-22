colorado-woman-walking-her-dog-is-gored-by-her-neighbor’s-pet-deer-in-terrifying-attack 

By Rachel Sharp For Dailymail.com

A Colorado woman was hospitalized after being chased, knocked over and gored by her neighbor’s pet deer that had to be euthanized after the terrifying attack.

The unidentified victim was out walking her dog on a wooded trail near her home in Black Forest, north of Colorado Springs, Friday morning when the buck repeatedly attacked her and chased her back to her home.

She was taken to the hospital with serious lacerations to her head, cheek and legs and bruises before being released the following day, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Tynette Housley, 73, was cited with two misdemeanors for illegally raising the young deer after she admitted to park officials she had taken it in when it was just days old and raised it as a pet.

The victim told CPW officials about the terrifying ordeal from her hospital bed Friday.

She said she was surprised to notice the buck with two-pronged antlers was following her while she was walking her pet dog.

The deer then attacked her, knocked her to the ground and gored her with its antlers, CPW reported.

The attack went on for several minutes as the frightened victim tried to escape from the creature, running first to a neighbor’s house and then to her own home for safety.

CPW said the attack continued while the woman tried frantically to open her garage door to get inside, only giving up on its attack when she hid between two cars in the garage.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

A CPW officer responded to reports of an attack and was also approached by the deer with its blood-stained antlers.

The officer euthanized the deer and it was taken to the CPW animal health lab in Fort Collins to test it for diseases such as rabies.

Tests of the buck’s stomach contents revealed the deer had been fed out-of-season foods including hay, grain, corn and possibly potato, leading state wildlife officials to conclude it had been fed by humans.

Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region (pictured), blasted Housley for taking in the wild animal as a pet

Housley admitted to officials she had taken the fawn in when it was days old and had raised it for the last year, keeping it in her home, then her garage and ultimately on her property.

CPW released a photo of the deer’s blood-stained antlers after the attack.

Frank McGee, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region, blasted Housley for taking in the wild animal as a pet.

‘We can’t say it enough: Wild animals are not pets,’ said McGee.

‘Feeding deer habituates them to humans. They lose their fear of humans and that leads to these outcomes that are tragic for both wildlife and people.

‘Injured and orphaned wildlife should be taken to licensed wildlife rehabilitators.’

Housley was cited with two unclassified misdemeanors of illegal possession of wildlife and illegally feeding wildlife.

She was also issued a warning for possessing live wildlife without a license.

The two misdemeanors carry fines and surcharges totaling $1,098.50.