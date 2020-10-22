colorado’s-record-breaking-wildfires-continue-to-rage,-hundreds-of-people-forced-to-evacuate

By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

One of the many destructive wildfires raging in Colorado has forced the evacuation of Grand Lake, a small town in the state.

Evacuation orders for the 400-person town came down on Wednesday night as the East Troublesome Fire grew at an alarming rate.

According to NBC News, the fire grew by over 5,000 acres on Wednesday alone, reaching an estimated size of at least 30,000 acres.

Colorado Public Radio reports the fire quadrupled in size by early Thursday morning, reaching across 125,678 acres. That makes it the fourth-largest wildfire in Colorado history.

The fire also impacted the west side of Highway 34 and nearby areas, forcing a partial closure of Rocky Mountain National Park.

The Denver Channel reports an evacuation center has sprung up at the Inn at Silver Creek, located in nearby Granby.

The East Troublesome Fire began on October 14, just north of Hot Sulphur Springs. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Only 10 percent contained as of Wednesday, the heavy smoke and winds forced the grounding of planes and air tankers that were battling the blaze.

‘We got the mandatory evacuation notice and we just basically stopped in the middle of dinner, grabbed all the things we had prioritized and started heading out,’ resident Ryan Lokteff told Colorado Public Radio.

The rapid proliferation of the East Troublesome Fire over the past 24 hours is troubling, but it’s far from the only blaze firefighters are combating in Colorado right now.

The Cameron Peak Fire, northeast of the East Troublesome Fire, is the largest in Colorado’s history, now having burned at least 206,000 acres; it was 55 percent contained as of Wednesday.

The CalWood Fire and Lefthand Canyon Fire are also burning in the northeast part of the state, while the Ice Fire rages in San Juan National Forest.

Meanwhile, wildfires in California have killed 31 people as the western United States continues to be ravaged by destructive and historic blazes.