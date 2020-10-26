comedian-a.y-condemns-blaming-celebrities-for-protest-deaths

Ace comedian, Ayodeji Richard Makun, popularly known as ‘A.Y’, has condemned those blaming celebrities for the death of protesters.

A.Y in a post on his Instagram page said celebrities were involved in both online and offline protest calling for end to police brutality, and that pinning the death of people on the celebrities is inappropriate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of civilians and some security operatives lost their lives after the initially peaceful #EndSARS protest turned violent following the infiltration of its ranks by hoodlums.

A.Y had recently narrated how he had addressed the protesters at Lekki Toll-Gate on his way home before the alleged shooting of the protesters at the Lekki Tollgate Plaza.

“When we were yet to tweet about #EndSARS, it started with “please add your voices”. When we did, they said “get off your tweeting fingers and join the protest on the street.

“When we also did and lost some of our youths in the struggle, they are now asking “How come no celebrity was reported dead too?

“Passing the blame card to any celebrity is an inappropriate response to the death of our fellow compatriots in the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“Even as we mourn our brothers and sisters, let’s maintain a proper focus on our set goals, and be less concerned about any form of orchestrated distractions.

“Let’s quit discouraging everyone who joined us all in making our voices heard, no matter how low.

“Your liking or disliking any celebrity doesn’t count as much as we respect ourselves as human beings. Let’s not make our solutions to the problem be as bad as the problem itself.

“We shall all be alive to witness that NEW NIGERIA of our dreams soonest,” he said.