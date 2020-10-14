Coming 2 America forgoes theatrical release as Amazon Studios buys the Eddie Murphy seque

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com

Published: 21:13 EDT, 13 October 2020 | Updated: 21:21 EDT, 13 October 2020

Another highly-anticipated movie originally slated for a theatrical release, Coming 2 America, will be skipping theaters and heading to Amazon Studios.

Paramount Pictures has sold the Eddie Murphy sequel to Amazon Studios for a reported sum of $125 million, according to Variety.

Paramount had originally set a December 18 release for Coming 2 America, which is the same date Amazon is expected to debut the sequel on its streaming service.

Move to Amazon: Another highly-anticipated movie originally slated for a theatrical release, Coming 2 America, will be skipping theaters and heading to Amazon Studios

While final details are still being hammered out, sources added the deal also includes ‘two complex consumer marketing tie-ins with McDonald’s and whiskey brand Crown Royal.’

Those marketing deals are expected to be transferred to Amazon, and Murphy, who not only returns as Akeem from the first film but also serves as a producer, must also ‘give his blessing’ for the sale.

Little is known about the consumer marketing tie-ins, though the original movie featured a McDonald’s knock-off restaurant named McDowell’s, owned by John Amos’ Cleo McDowell.

Star-producer: Those marketing deals are expected to be transferred to Amazon, and Murphy, who not only returns as Akeem from the first film but also serves as a producer, must also ‘give his blessing’ for the sale

In the original film, Akeem (Murphy) and his servant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) get jobs at McDowell’s so Murphy can try and get close to Cleo’s daughter Lisa (Shari Headley).

It’s possible that McDonald’s could debut McDowell’s ‘menu items’ for the promotion like the ‘Big Mick,’ instead of the Big Mac.

It’s not clear when more will be known about these consumer tie-in promotions as we get closer to the release, or when the first trailer will be released.

Akeem and Semmi: In the original film, Akeem (Murphy) and his servant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) get jobs at McDowell’s so Murphy can try and get close to Cleo’s daughter Lisa (Shari Headley)

The original film followed Akeem, the prince of the fictional African country of Zumunda, who heads to America to find the woman he wants to marry.

Since he wants his queen to love him for him, and not his wealth, he pretends to be a student and gets a job at McDowell’s to court Lisa.

The film earned an impressive $128.1 million domestic, the second highest-grossing domestic movie of 1988 behind Who Framed Roger Rabbit? ($156.4 million), and $288.7 million worldwide.

Zumunda: The original film followed Akeem, the prince of the fictional African country of Zumunda, who heads to America to find the woman he wants to marry

Coming 2 America follows Akeem as he’s getting ready to take over the Zumunda throne from his father (James Earl Jones), when he learns he has a long-lost son, a ‘street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler).’

Akeem honors his father’s dying wish to groom his son to become the crown prince, so he returns to America with his friend Semmi.

John Amos, Shari Headley, Louie Anderson, Vanessa Bell Calloway and Garcelle Beauvais reprise their roles from the original, with Leslie Jones, Rick Ross, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan and KiKi Layne joining the sequel cast.

Akeem: Akeem honors his father’s dying wish to groom his son to become the crown prince, so he returns to America with his friend Semmi