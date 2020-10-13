Commotion As Ogun Chief Is Mercilessly Beaten By Parking Management Officials

An elderly man identified as Chief Adeleke Olubajo was on Monday, October 12, 2020, allegedly physically assaulted by officials of the Ogun State Parking Management (OGSPAM).

According to reports circulating, the man parked his vehicle along the Isale-Igbein road in Abeokuta while “waiting for someone to get him something by the roadside,” however, he was accused of parking wrongly by the officials.

This development led to an altercation between the chief and the officials. The chief was then beaten mercilessly by the officials who reportedly fled the scene.

It was gathered that while fleeing the scene, the parking officials left their patrol vehicle behind to avoid being lynched by the crowd which gathered.

The victim who was said to have driven himself to the area in white native attire was left on the floor with a singlet and a short.

Policemen from Ibara police station arrived at the scene and took the unconscious man to safety.

More photos below:

