Community gets traditional leader

By Alao Abiodun

Alhaji Muftau Toyin Beedmos of Odewale ruling house of Alausa in Ikeja Local Government has been installed the new Baale of Alausa, Ikeja.

The installation rites and presentation of certificate was held at the Ikeja council Secretariat, yesterday. Present were council Chairman Dr. Mojeed Balogun, executive council members, Oba of Aguda land, Oba Hakeem Agbaosi, and other members of the council of Baales in Ikeja, Chief Imam of Alausa, and well-wishers.

Oba Agbaosi, who performed the installation rites, urged the baale to extend love and peace to community members, and to be fair on conflicting issues.

While wishing him a successful reign, he urged him to solidify and build on the existing unity of the community.

Dr Balogun, while presenting the certificate of recognition to the new baale, urged him to always seek the advice of elders.

He called on family and community members to work for the progress of Alausa community.

Baale Beedmos thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dr Balogun, Council of Baales, and Alausa community for the confidence reposed in him.