Community seeks reversal of fuel price, electricity tariff





The Igbo Speaking Community in Lagos, has urged economic managers to reverse the proposed plan to increase electricity tariff, noting that the policy would only bring untold hardship to the already-impoverished masses.

The President, Igbo Speaking Community, Cyril Sunday Eze, explained that the Igbo business community just like other sectors of the economy has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that the proposed increase in electricity tariff and increase in fuel price was ill-timed.



Eze stated this at an event to mark his 365 days in office, and to celebrate Nigeria’s Independence Day, in Lagos.

“It has been so tough for most of our people here in Nigeria. We are appealing to the government to look inwards to identify areas they can make a positive impact urgently because people are suffering. The price of goods, transportation, building materials is skyrocketing. We are appealing to the government to reverse some of these policies and we are hoping that next year will be a better year for Nigerians,” he said.

He added: “The journey has not been easy, but we thank God, because we are clocking one year today. Since I assumed office, we have been trying to revive the Igbo speaking community, but the pandemic delayed us. We are trying to start afresh again by looking out for our brothers and sisters in the community to meet with the Yoruba community to bring peace among the two common communities in the State.”

According to him, the mission is to bring peace and unity among the Igbo in Lagos State, while also preserving the culture of their forefathers.

“We hope the President and his economic team will think of how to improve the standard of living of Nigerians. As you are aware before he assumed office as Mr President he assured Nigerians that his government would be for everybody, but reverse has been the reality.

“We also want to urge the President to make federal appointments all inclusive. If there is no justice, I do not see this country moving forward. The federal appointments should be revised and include Igbos because they are also part of the major stakeholders of the Nigerian economy,” he averred.

Also speaking, the group’s First Vice President, Jude Ejeagha, said: “We are also doing this to create more awareness and to equally let other Igbo that do not belong to any group to join one,” he added.

