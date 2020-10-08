Concerned Abia Professionals commission isolation centre

Agency Reporter

The Concerned Abia Professionals will commission ‘Abia Care Centre’, a 50-bed ultra-modern isolation centre with a functional molecular laboratory fully built and equipped by the group.

CAP, in a statement by one of its Project Implementation Committee members, Mrs Mary Ikoku, said the commissioning holds on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, by 12:00 noon.

“To commission, the project is the Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora, while Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is the chief host.

“The aim of the project is to ensure Abia citizens get adequate emergency healthcare services in the event of a pandemic as well as to guarantee the state’s readiness for any eventuality from COVID-19 in the state.

“The health facility will also assist the state government in the fight against the pandemic.”

Dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Dr Alex Otti, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Dr Uche Ogah, Prof. Gregory Ibe, Elder E. E. Ekeoma, Uzor Kalu, Elder U. K. Eke, Uduma Kalu, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, and Chris Nkwonta

Others are Onuoha Bourdex, Col. Austin Akobundu(retd.), Sir Johnson Chukwu, Chidi Ajaegbu, Goddy Ijomah, Alex Ikwechegh, Etigwe Uwa(SAN), and Chima Anyaso.

Also expected are representatives from Abia-American Health Systems Inc., Abia State National Association of North America, among other organisations.