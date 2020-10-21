concerns-over-plans-to-legalise-cannabis-farming

The global cannabis cultivation market size is expected to reach $45.4 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Also, many countries in Africa are legalising cannabis cultivation, citing medical benefits and derivatives such as oil, creams and edibles. To this end, there are moves to get the National Assembly to legalise it in Nigeria. However, the action has drawn concerns of some Nigerians, DANIEL ESSIET reports.

Experts from Canada are pushing for the cultivation and development of non-intoxicating cannabis, cannaidiol (CBD oil) and industrial hemp markets in the country.

Cannabis, also known as Indian hemp, weed, pot or marijuana, has been an illegal drug for years. Hence its cultivation is not permitted by law.

An organisation, Grow CANN Africa, said Nigeria is well-positioned to tap into the increasing global demand for cannabis, CBD oil and industrial hemp markets poised to hit $10 billion this year.

Its President, Uju Adaku, reportedly told a media parley in Abuja, that their findings had shown that many countries have gained better traction in the development of their CBD and industrial hemp by granting exclusive licences to their foreign partners with the technical know-how, including access to global market, to build the market.

She said in the last two years, the group had been meeting with the Nigeria High Commissioner to Canada, Canadian High Commissioner in Nigeria, Nigerian Drug law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as well as the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to discuss the development of the CBD, oil and industrial hemp industry.

She said they were seeking a licence to pilot the non-intoxicating cannabis, CBD oil and industrial hemp research and development in Nigeria, and subsequently, growing it to scale.

Hence, some orgnisations are pushing for the legalisation of Cannabis.

Consequently, there is a bill in the House of Representatives to legalise cultivation for medical and industrial uses.

The bill: Cultivation, Processing and Commercialisation of Cannabis, will allow people to cultivate it for medical research and commercial purposes.

It empowers the NDLEA to issue licences for importing seeds, establishing nurseries, planting and harvesting the crop, manufacturing goods from it and exporting its derivatives.

The bill has passed second reading on the floor of the House of Representatives. The House Committee on Narcotics will work on it before it is passed for third reading. If it scales through, the bill will go to Senate for the same process before finally reaching the President for his assent.

The campaign for Cannabis

Last year, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, made known plans by the government to grow marijuana for medicinal and economic reasons.

The governor was in Thailand with the Director-General of NDLEA, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (rtd), for a programme on medicinal cannabis extract development.

The governor said Nigeria would be shortchanging itself by not tapping into the economic value of marijuana, a banned substance.

He said the enterprise, under the supervision of the NDLEA, will create thousands of jobs for Nigerians, if considered by the Federal Government.

Ibrahim

He said: “We all know that Ondo State is the hot bed of cannabis cultivation in Nigeria. We know how to grow it and it thrives well in the Sunshine State. With an estimated value of $145 billion in 2025, we would be shortchanging ourselves if we failed to tap into the legal marijuana market.”

Like Akeredolu, the President, Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN), Dr Victor Iyama, believes Nigeria will benefit from rising global demand for medicinal cannabis products.

According to him, cannabis can become a major export crop contributing hugely to the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The founder, Kaspharyn Solutions and greenhouse and organic agriculture expert, Ayodele Farinde shares the same thought. He said cannabis would have to be grown under tight controls for safety reasons and not allowed in open fields. The examples are Lesotho, Zimbabwe and South Africa, where such farms serve as bonded warehouses.

Cannabis legalisation bill draws criticism from farmers

Following reactions, last year, Col. Abdallah (rtd.) denied making any remarks that support the commercial and medicinal value or monetary gain of cannabis during a trip to Thailand with Akeredolu.

He clarified that the trip was to understudy how Thailand has migrated some of her citizens hitherto engaged in illicit poppy plant cultivation to that of legitimate economic crops and other lawful businesses.

Abdallah noted that NDLEA has been consistent in its opposition to legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis, adding that Nigeria’s position against the legalisation and decriminalisation of cannabis still remains in conformity with our laws – Cap N30 LFN 2004.

“This is far from the truth. I wish to categorically denounce the misleading information. At no point did I make any remark in favour of the commercial and medicinal value or monetary gain of cannabis while in Thailand.

“First and foremost, the purpose of the visit to Thailand was to understudy how the country (Thailand) has successfully migrated some of her citizens hitherto engaged in illicit poppy plant cultivation to the cultivation of legitimate economic crops and other lawful businesses,” he explained.

Analysts are worried that the legislators would want to approve cannabis growing at this moment of time considering the fact that it is associated with delinquency and depression.

One of them was the Chairman, Agriculture & Agro Allied Group, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCL) African Farmer Mogaji, who was on a visit to Colorado, the epic centre of cannabis production in the United States.

He warned lawmakers against legalising cannabis, adding that it would present challenges to the youth.

His words: “We have a lot of unemploed youths who are frustrated. We have redundant youths living within axis where people are on one drug or the other. If they legalise cannabis, we will not be able to handle these youths. I was in Colorado for a three-week visit. I toured the state. l saw a lot of youths and middle aged people on the road depressed. You would think you are in Lagos. Many of them on the road were high on cannabis because they are depressed. That is where they have a system in place. What will happen here where we have no system? All the states championing cannabis farming have many herbs they can promote. Ondo State that is talking about cannabis has not fully explored her cocoa potential. The state has cocoa, kola, rubber and the resources to produce Sunflower oil. Ondo used to be known for Sunflower and coffee. They produce coffee. There are so many cash crops that they can leverage on. They can do a lot of things apart from Cannabis.”

While the government expects to generate significant export revenue and employment opportunities in high-value agriculture and agro-processing through medical cannabis, Mogaji noted that such moves were short sighted because they are not considering the deplorable conditions of youths.

He noted: “In the short term, they will make a lot of money from cannabis. In the long run, they will create a nuisance in communities.

“If the political leaders supporting the bill are using cannabis on a daily basis, l will say it makes sense.”

Unfortunately, Mogaji said they will not use it. He said: “It is the outsiders that will use it. It doesn’t make economic sense to leave cash crops wasting and go for something that will create a drug addicted society. It does not matter whether it is for medicinal or other purposes. The government will make more money but they will destroy more lives.

The negative impact of legal marijuana in Colorado, according to Mogaji, gives a glimpse of what the future hold if Nigeria legalise cannabis farming. He sees more youths being hospitalised for marijuana-related problems.

He was not alone on the negative effects legal cannabis will cause the nation in terms of problems-related to its use.

One of those who also believe that the number of young Nigerians with use disorders will significantly increase was the National President, All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim.

Speaking with The Nation, Ibrahim noted: “No right-thinking father will support legalisation of cannabis farming.

“Drug abuse among our youths is alarming. I will not support it.”

Colorado example

In Colorado, according to the United States publication, entitled: States need to wake up to public health risks from cannabis, hospitalisations among users doubled after the legalisation of medical marijuana.

Also, emergency visits doubled after legalisation of recreational marijuana, notably for pediatric ingestion, acute intoxication, uncontrolled vomiting, acute psychosis, and burns from butane hash oil.

It also noted that most state regulatory agencies haven’t paid enough attention to the development of cannabis products that can be mistaken for non-cannabis merchandise or that target younger users.

India study report

While there has been a push to legalise cannabis in India, authors of a study published in the Indian Journal of Palliative Care said the crop has few medical benefits and many health consequences.

Authors of the study warned that such a decision might be disastrous, especially for the country’s youths.

“This is a first-of-its-kind review that shows there is hardly any conclusive evidence about the medicinal use of cannabis except in certain uncommon diseases,” said a surgeon, Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, from Tata Memorial Hospital, India’s largest cancer institute.

Chaturvedi said most of the positive studies have compared cannabis against placebos, not with the available medicines routinely prescribed for diseases.

“Needless to say, most of the negative studies never get published or reported,” he said.

The study stated: “Although marijuana use has been legalised recently in several regions, high-quality evidence for the majority of its medical indications remains investigational.

“Most of the available literature compares it against placebos, and it would be prudent to wait for studies which prove beyond doubt the advantages of marijuana over the existing drugs and also outweigh its side effects and addiction potential.”

Many studies are currently underway at Tata Memorial Hospital to evaluate the benefits of cannabis in cancer management.

“These studies began only recently and are far from offering any conclusion,” said Chaturvedi.

He said that legalising cannabis for recreational use would mean going down the same path as tobacco, alcohol and betel nut, the use of which causes a large number of cancers and related deaths in the country.

“For medicinal use, the current law already has provisions for cultivation, research and processing,” he said. “As far as the industrial use of the cannabis plant is concerned, it is not a good idea to promote a demerit crop when safer alternatives are already in abundance.”

The study stated that the International Classification of Diseases and the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders designate cannabis as an addictive substance, with recognized cannabis-related dependence disorders.

Cannabis is a generic term for several psychoactive preparations of the plant Cannabis sativa, according to the World Health Organisation.