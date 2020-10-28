condemnation-trails-torching-of-lagos-theatre

For many people, theatre as a production offers needed respite, a chance to laugh, and a chance to escape into healthy fantasy. But, with the torching of the multimillion naira 400-seater Lagos Theatre, Oregun in Ikeja, last Wednesday, all that has been put on hold. Many Lagosians have been denied the theatrical space to laugh, recreate and the opportunity to come together as a community to listen to opposing points of view. Last week’s burning of the theatre by hoodlums has been condemned by stakeholders as barbaric, callous and a huge loss to Lagos State Government, Assistant Editor (Arts) OZOLUA UHAKHEME reports.

Theatre across the globe is designed by creative minds to entertain the people. Sometimes, it provides a leveller for both the led and the leaders to be informed and educated on goings on in the society. Though such presentations take different forms such as satire, comedy, tragedy, circuses, spectacle and mime, the overall objective is to enrich humanity. Theatre helps to promote social discourse, dialogue and potential social change. It is a cultural phenomenon that demands that society examines itself in the mirror. It also enables the people to study societal problems and attempt to find solutions using the arts.

What would become of these objectives following the recent destruction of the Lagos Theatre in Oregun, Ikeja by hoodlums during #EndSARS protest?

In his reaction during a tour of the razed facility, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture Mr Bonu Solomon said: “This is an eyesore and a huge calamity that has befallen Lagos State Government. The Lagos Theatre is a multi-billion naira project spread across the state constructed from tax payers’ money. Unfortunately, some hoodlums came in here and razed it down because of anger and annoyance.

“Some states in Southwest had approached Lagos State Government to have the prototype of this theatre to build in their states. But, here we are, some hoodlums have set fire on it. The theatre was built by the state for the youth, especially to showcase their creative talents. This is a big loss to Lagos State.”

Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Mr Ajayi Oladele, a member of the inspection team, condemned the destruction as barbaric.

He said: “This is a very barbaric act and uncalled for. And it is a multimillion naira project. This cannot be rebuilt at this time of the year. This is part of the heritage we cherish and to make people happy. It is quite unfortunate that this can be happening in this state. The state accommodates different ethnics and religious groups. But, you can see what they have done to us. We tried to provide them with every aspect of good life to make life meaningful. I use this opportunity to call on everyone to allow peace to rein and make Lagos state of our dream.”

Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Parastatal Monitoring Office, Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, who was part of the inspection team, couldn’t hold back his disappointment.

He said: “We were shocked from what we saw during our tour of some parts of the state to evaluate the level of damages. This is uncalled for and it is terrible. This will set Lagos State Government back. It will cost the state billions of naira and more years to reconstruct the facility. I don’t know the barbarism that went into the people to unleash this terror on us. Nothing could have justified this act. These projects are for the benefit of the generality of the people, yet they went ahead. So, some forces are behind this act. I want to call on Federal Government to do all necessary investigation on how mere protest degenerated into massive destruction and looting of private and public properties. I urge everyone to sheath their sword in order to come together and face the reconstruction.”

Renowned playwright, director, dramatist and former Deputy Editor, The Guardian, Mr. Ben Tomoloju, who is a strong advocate of community theatre, is very bitter at the destruction. He said: “The establishment of cottage and community theatres has been my major advocacy for not less than three decades. The torching and destruction of the Lagos Theatre, Oregun or any property for that matter is horrifying and devastating. The case of the theatre, especially, is a personal loss to those of us in the theatre sector. We have been marginalised in the economic scheme of things in the public sector for a very long time. Now, we are beginning to get a bit of attention and this? Talk about the labour of our heroes past. We don’t lay claims to heroism. But, here we are, watching the values we fought and laboured for being laid to waste in a state of anarchy. I don’t want to lament. This is sickening and it can adversely affect one’s health…. seriously. We have to address the challenge of creating an enlightened society where individual citizens will have a sound value orientation.

“If anyone, today, thinks he or she is benefitting from mass ignorance in contemporary Nigerian power-game, such a leader is creating a fertile ground for the rule of the bestial instincts. Leaders, irrespective of what part of the country they come from, should make education in general and civic education in particular a priority. On the whole, I am for civilised dialogue. Let it begin to take effect so that we can put all this behind us and start a rebuilding process in all its ramifications.”

The 18-month-old Lagos 400-seater Theatre, Oregun, Ikeja was among projects inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari in April last year. The theatre was part of four facilities he commissioned while on a one-day working visit to Lagos. Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode said the theatre project is in line with the promise of his administration to make tourism, hospitality, entertainment and arts together with sports, the centre piece of his development agenda for the youth in the state.

“The Lagos State Government’s initiative to bring theatre experience closer to the people across the state has been generating positive excitement among creative minds across the project locations,” he noted.