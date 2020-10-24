Guinea Election: Alpha Condé Wins Third Term In Office

President Alpha Conde has secured a third term in office by winning Guinea’s controversial presidential election with 59.5 percent of the vote.

The electoral authority president Kabinet Cisse said Conde’s main opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo polled 33.5 percent of the vote.

The announcement on Saturday October 24, came after days of deadly violence in the wake of the October 18 vote. While the opposition said 27 people have been killed, officials have put the death toll at about 10.

Doubting the independence of the electoral authority, Diallo had on Monday October 19 declared himself victorious before the results were announced. This triggered confrontations between his supporters and security forces.

In an interview with DW’s French for Africa Service, Alpha Souleymane Ba Fisher a lawmaker from the ruling RPG party, accused opposition candidate Cellou Dalein Diallo of stoking unnecessary political tension.

The president says a constitutional referendum in March allowed him to run despite a two-term limit, but opponents say he is breaking the law by holding on to power.

Dozens have been killed in the months after Mr Condé said he would re-run. There are fears of further ethnic clashes if the results are disputed. Three police officers died in clashes on Friday, according to Guinean media. Communications by telephone are barely going through and the internet has been shut down. Monitors from the African Union and the 15-nation ECOWAS, of which Guinea is a member, said earlier this week election was mostly fair. Conde’s decision to run for a third term sparked repeated protests over the past year which were met with a harsh crackdown by security forces, leaving dozens of people dead. The government has denied using heavy-handed tactics against the protesters and accused the opposition of causing chaos. Residents in opposition strongholds say that many people are holed up in their homes and that the police are using live ammunition instead of tear gas against protesters.

Like this: Like Loading...