Confusion as Missing Cleric Appears in New Boko Haram Video (VIDEO)

A cleric with the Church of Christ in Nations, Jos, Plateau State, known as Reverend Polycap Zango, who went missing while travelling to Gombe State for a conference, has appeared in a new video saying he was abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province.

Zango said he was in the custody of the insurgents alongside two other Christian women, who were also abducted.

In the video, the cleric is seen seated behind a prayer mat and says he was abducted on Monday, October 19, 2020.

He said, “My name is Reverend Polycap Zango and I am a pastor at COCIN LCC Wild Life Park, Plateau State, Nigeria.

“On October 19, 2020, I was travelling for a conference in Gombe when I was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents who caught me on the road.

“Right now I am with them.

“I am appealing to the governor of Plateau State, Simon Boko Lalong, and the senator of Plateau North, Barrister ID Gyang, and the Christian Association of Nigeria and COCIN to please help save me from their hands.

“They also abducted two Christian women who are also here with me, we are appealing to be rescued.”

A video obtained from Sahara Reporters shows the abducted cleric pleading for his release:

