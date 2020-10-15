Confusion As Notorious Hacking Group, Anonymous, Hacks Numerous Websites Belonging To Nigerian Government

The popular hacking group, Anonymous, revealed via its Twitter handle, that it had breached some Nigerian government websites.

Anonymous is a popular decentralized global activist group that is popularly known for many cyberattacks against several governments, government agencies, corporations, and the Church of Scientology.

According to Anonymous, the act is in solidarity with the ongoing #EndSARS protest which has rocked many cities in Nigeria and the international scene; following calls for the dissolution of the notorious police unit, the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

The SARS has been alleged to be involved in abduction, harassment, extortion and murder of innocent victims.

Anonymous tweeted:

“Nigeria: Anonymous hacks multiple government websites in solidarity with #EndSARS protestors and retribution for violence by police. #OpNigeria #EndSARS Protest.”

However, Anonymous did not disclose the identity of websites breached.

Recall that for many years, Nigerian youths, mostly via social media, have called for the unit to be disbanded and criminal elements in the force brought to justice.

However, the government continued to give promises which they have to fulfil time and time again. As the police and SARS operatives continued to extort, rob and kill innocent people, a new wave of the #EndSARS protest was triggered, spreading to many Nigerian cities.

From demanding an end to SARS, prosecution of criminal officers, and reforms; protesters are more emboldened, threatening to continue if all their demands are not met. The government is scrambling to contain a situation that is escalating and could dangerously metamorphose into violent clashes with authorities, leading to loss of lives and destruction of properties.

