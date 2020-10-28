connie-‘cricket’-stevens,-82,-does-a-little-dance-in-rare-appearance

Hollywood screen legend Connie Stevens kicked up her heel and did a little dance as she’s spotted in a rare public appearance running errands, exclusive DailyMail.com photos show.

The 82-year-old proved she’s as lively as ever and displayed her good sense of humor while out and about in Los Angeles last week Tuesday.

The reclusive New York-born actress and singer, who played the role of ‘Cricket’ Blake in the hit TV series Hawaiian Eye, kicked up one foot to the side and balanced herself by holding onto her walker, which was decorated with two American flags.

It marked the first time Stevens, the mother of Joely Fisher, 52, and Tricia Leigh Fisher, 51, from her failed marriage to the late crooner Eddie Fisher, has been seen out since Covid-19 caused a lockdown in March.

Hollywood screen legend Connie Stevens kicked up her heels and did a little dance as she’s spotted in a rare public appearance running errands, exclusive DailyMail.com photos show.

The reclusive New York-born actress and singer, who played the role of ‘Cricket’ Blake in the hit TV series Hawaiian Eye, kicked up one foot to the side and balanced herself by holding onto her walker, which was decorated with two American flags

The 82-year-old proved she’s as lively as ever and displayed her good sense of humor while out and about in Los Angeles last week Tuesday

Stevens was born Concetta Rosalie Ann Ingoglia on Coney Island in 1938. Last year, her daughter Joely wrote a memoir about her mother’s life and her upbringing, which was published last year. It details how Stevens followed her father out to Los Angeles after her parents divorced and soon launched a singing and acting career

Stevens wore a flowy white blouse, black pants and shoes, designer shades and a bright blue face mask to protect herself from the virus for her outing.

Stevens was born Concetta Rosalie Ann Ingoglia on Coney Island in 1938.

Last year, her daughter Joely wrote a memoir about her mother’s life and her upbringing, which was published last year.

It details how Stevens followed her father out to Los Angeles after her parents divorced and soon launched a singing and acting career.

Stevens was soon ‘discovered’ and suddenly was under contract with Warner Brothers for the late 1950s television show 77 Sunset Strip.

She and co-actor Edd Byrnes released a single in 1959 that they sang on the show, which resulted in her first gold record – Kookie, Kookie, Lend me Your Comb!

Stevens never looked back. Her sex kitten career was suddenly soaring and she was playing gigs coast to coast.

She married actor James Stacy in 1963, but he turned out to be a psychopath who burned Connie’s baby pictures, cut off her hair when she was sleeping and was physically abusive. The marriage lasted three years. Ten years later, Stacy was convicted of child molestation.

On the rebound from the divorce, she met Eddie Fisher, the pre-Elvis, pop singing star of the 1950s, who came with a truckload of salacious

He had divorced America’s sweetheart, actress Debbie Reynolds to marry Elizabeth Taylor, just three and a half hours later in 1959 – after becoming close when Liz’s husband Mike Todd died in an airplane crash the year before. With the divorce, he also ran out on his baby daughter by Debbie, actress Carrie Fisher.

Stevens wore a flowy white blouse, black pants and shoes, designer shades and a bright blue face mask to protect herself from the virus for her outing

Stevens was soon ‘discovered’ and suddenly was under contract with Warner Brothers for the late 1950s television show 77 Sunset Strip. She and co-actor Edd Byrnes released a single in 1959 that they sang on the show, which resulted in her first gold record – Kookie, Kookie, Lend me Your Comb! Stevens never looked back. Her sex kitten career was suddenly soaring and she was playing gigs coast to coast

She married actor James Stacy in 1963, but he turned out to be a psychopath who burned Connie’s baby pictures, cut off her hair when she was sleeping and was physically abusive. The marriage lasted three years. Ten years later, Stacy was convicted of child molestation

Singer and actress Connie Stevens (Concetta Ann Ignolia) sits in a canvas chair which has her name on the back in the 1960s

Fisher was on the prowl when he met Stevens who ‘was popping pills, partying, and trying to stay one step ahead of the sadness’ following her divorce, Joely writes.

Stevens got pregnant quickly but Fisher wasn’t anxious to get married. After her second pregnancy, Frank Sinatra gave Eddie his private plane and told him to take her to Puerto Rico and marry her.

He did but it didn’t make him a good father and he didn’t stick around long.

Joely remembers her first exposure to drug use as a toddler.

‘I had a baby’s eye view of my own father tying off, prepping a needle and injecting drugs into his veins’. The doctor described his mystery concoction of the best speed as a unique ‘energy formula’ and after shooting up, Eddie was hooked.

But Eddie wasn’t the only parent indulging in drugs. Stevens was as well but she was also ‘a full-time showbiz mom’.

She also got hooked on speed in the form of Black Beauties, a combination of Amphetamine (speed) and Dextroamphetamine – a popular form of speed in the 1970s that was often prescribed to treat ADHD and obesity in extreme cases, according to her daughter.

She found relief in the drug when she was crying in her trailer, worried that she wouldn’t look good in the jeans that the studio wanted her to wear on camera.

The drug not only suppressed her appetite but also gave her a much-needed burst of energy when she was ‘dragging’ – as well as a feeling of euphoria.

‘So I bore witness to my mom’s reliance on a pharmacopeia of beauties through her life’, Joely writes.

She claims she learned how to expertly roll joints for Connie who enlisted her to build up a stockpile.

After her first two marriages, Stevens gave up believing marriage could work, despite having flings with Elvis, Bill Medley and Neil Armstrong.

‘My mom never ended up with greatness. These serious relationships she had after my dad, well, none of the men were ever as successful as my mother. She didn’t want to lose that upper hand’, Joely wrote.

Connie Stevens with her daughter Joely Fisher, who claimed in her memoir that Stevens got hooked on speed in the form of Black Beauties, a combination of Amphetamine (speed) and Dextroamphetamine – a popular form of speed in the 1970s that was often prescribed to treat ADHD and obesity in extreme cases

Steven’s second husband Eddie Fisher was a womanizer and divorced Connie in 1969. Pictured: Connie Stevens, Tricia Leigh, Eddie and Joely Fisher in 1989

Connie reinvented herself in the 1980s when her bookings were diminishing.

A friend introduced her to a line of beauty products and wanted to use her name. Connie was only game if the products were good. If she was going to sell products, she wanted to be able to use them herself.

So she started experimenting with ingredients and came up with what was a winning formula, Forever Spring and she signed a lucrative deal at the Home Shopping Network.

For a while it was great and she was buying more real estate – a home in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Mexico, a New York apartment.

On more than one occasion she told her daughter, ‘I’m not going to die the cream lady’, but she passed on the big offer from Revlon to buy her out but keep her on as CEO and figurehead.

Their plan was to put her products in every department store as well as in beauty supply stores like Sephora.

‘Well, if Revlon can do it, I’ll do it myself’, she foolishly said and parted ways with the Home Shopping Network as well as people involved as partners from the top who now demanded money.

She bought a building on Robertson Boulevard in LA, created a spa where the products were used and sold. But it didn’t fly. ‘The empire started to crumble’.

Connie had used her own money to get back into show business, financed a movie and Joely started hearing the word ‘foreclosure’ again.

Connie had bought five houses when she was flush and the total cost of monthly mortgages was $74,000. So she had to sell off some of her old jewelry to make the payments.

As the years went by, Stevens ‘didn’t look like herself anymore after her stroke in 2016,’ Joely wrote. ‘You’d have to really be a connoisseur of all things sixties to recognize her’.