Constitution Review: Osinbajo hails Reps

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has given kudos to the House of Representatives, for playing a key part in the changes experienced in the country so far.

The Vice President’s opinion was contained in a speech delivered on his behalf, by the Secretary to the Governor of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha at the inauguration of the House of Representatives Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

“The 9th House of Representatives has continued to prove its determination to be a catalyst for positive change and development in the country. It is therefore my pleasure to be a part of this epoch-making ceremony.

“My presence here underscores the importance this administration attaches to the review of the Constitution to be able to address our societal ills and propel the nation towards greatness. Looking at its leadership, membership composition, and expertise at its disposal, it is my firm conviction that the Committee will discharge its mandate excellently by liaising with relevant government agencies, civil society organizations, multilateral and supranational agencies and bodies to achieve a wholesome amendment to the Nigerian constitution”.

The number two citizen of the country, however, declared that the alteration of the Constitution could only be done, with the cooperation of the Executive of all tiers of government.

He also declared that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the most of any president in Nigeria, alterations to the Constitution.

“Let me point out that Constitutional alteration is not an exclusive reserve of the National Assembly, as the Executive, both at the national and state levels, also play an indispensable role in the process.

“This administration places a high premium on a harmonious working relationship with the legislature. We are at the implementation stage of the Communique issued at the end of the recent two-day Executive-Legislature parley presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari which had as its theme, ‘‘Promoting Effective Executive Legislative Partnership, finding a Middle Ground”.

Let me assure you that the executive will give complete cooperation to this Committee by giving appropriate suggestions, recommendations and finally assent at the end of the process.

“Contrary to the deliberate falsehood being peddled that the country has been wasting resources and that nothing has been achieved in the realm of constitutional alteration, President Muhammadu Buhari evidently remains the President who signed the most constitutional alteration Acts since the advent of constitutional democracy in 1999, including the Not Too Young To Run Bill that reduced the age a person must attain to contest elections and the Acts that Granted financial autonomy to the judiciary and the legislature”, he stated.

