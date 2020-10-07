Construction work at Onitsha-Enugu expressway, at zero level, Obiano tells Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari and Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday, told President Muhammadu Buhari that construction work at the Onitsha-Enugu federal highway has slowed down to almost zero level.

The governor also begged the President to intervene in ensuring that the equipment purchased for the ongoing work at the Second Niger Bridge which are still in Germany are brought to Nigeria for the speedy completion of the project on record time.

Speaking with State House Correspondents after meeting behind closed-door with the President, Governor Obiano, who is the only governor on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, said he sought the assistance of the federal government for the settlement of about 5,000 displaced people from his state.

On the reason for the visit, he said: ”I come once in awhile to brief Mr. President on the developments we are having in Anambra State and we do have a lot of beautiful developments. We also have some that bothered me to come right now, which is the flood.

”Four of my local governments, that is four out of 21 are under water now as we speak because of this flood and it affected a lot of things, properties which include farm produce and what have you.

”So, I called on Mr. President to assist us at this very crucial time being a COVID-19 time and now, the flood we are experiencing this time around is like the one of 2012 which is terrible. So, he promised to do something immediately.

”I did also told him about the progress so far made on the 2nd Niger Bridge. If you watch from their side, you will see that almost half of that bridge has been done.

”But because the water level is very high, the contractor working in that bridge requires some equipment which they’ve already purchased long ago sitting in Germany and requires some support from Central Bank to be able to be brought in. I did mention that to him and the President noted that and said he will do something about that.

”The other point was on citing the Federal University of Education in Aguleri. Anambra North Senatorial District which does not have any federal institution at all. Other two senatorial districts have two or three federal institutions.

”The place is part of the area I just told you that is flooded – Anambra West, Anambra East. The whole of Anambra West is under water now, half of Anambra East is under water, Ogbaru area is under water.

”All these are majorly Anambra North. So, the Senate graciously approved and wrote to Mr. President to assent to the bill that they passed. This letter was written 19th September 2019. So, Mr. President has agreed to quickly acquiesce to that so that this institution can move on.

”On my own, I have paid compensation to the land owners and I have started the fencing of the massive property. And I am doing the gatehouse of the institution. All I require is Mr. President’s support by acquiescing to the recommendations of the Clerk of the National Assembly on 19th September 2019.

“We did discuss some other roads, federal roads that are in very bad shape, about six of them and I requested Mr. President to see if they can go into their budget as they prepare for the budget of next year.”

