Consumers thump up crown premium

Consumers and food vendors of pasta have rated Crown Premium as high, adding that they would easily recommend the brand as a result of its unique qualities.

While consumers relish the taste and non-sticky attribute of the pasta brand, food vendors stated that the product is a source of profit as customers keep requesting for the product.

According to Mrs. Ronke Oshineye, Shomolu-based food vendor, the exceptional quality of the product when compared to other pasta brands is commendable.

She said: “When I prepared Crown Premium Spaghetti in my restaurant, the customers that I cooked it for described the taste as very nice. When they returned for another meal, they requested for the spaghetti which I cooked the last time they visited; instead of the spaghetti brand I used in preparing meals earlier. They all said that they preferred Crown Premium Spaghetti which I currently cook. Therefore, I am recommending it to other food vendors.”

Mrs. Bola Adeniji, General Manager/ Head Marketing, Crown Flour Mill Ltd., said the introduction of the Crown Premium Spaghetti brand heralded a new dawn in Nigeria’s pasta industry.

She said: “Despite the fact that we only recently launched Crown Premium Spaghetti into the Nigerian market, the feedback has been quite impressive. Most of the consumers praise the non-sticky nature of the product, while they also attest to the Great Quality. I am personally delighted to hear these testimonials; and these endorsements will only spur us to keep producing products that will satisfy the Nigerian consumers.”

