Controversy over Umahi’s ‘defection’ to APC

Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has denied reports making the rounds that he has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

A member of the House of Representatives from Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, had earlier yesterday said the governor had defected to the APC.

Ogah, who is the lone APC federal lawmaker from Ebonyi State, also went ahead to commend the governor for defecting to APC.

According to Ogah, Umahi defected to the APC after meeting several leaders of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

He described it as a bold step and move in the right direction and went ahead to ask governors of Abia, Enugu and Anambra states to join the APC for stability in the polity and the Southeast.

“Yes, Governor Umahi’s defection to our great party, APC, is a step in the right direction. We cannot afford to remain in opposition. We must join the ruling party to continue to reap the dividends of democracy.

“I am calling on other governors in the Southeast to toe the line of Governor Umahi and join APC. We have to be at the centre; we have to join mainstream politics for overall development of our zone and the country in general.

President Muhammadu Buhari has done well. Everybody should join the APC to encourage him”, Ogah said.

But when contacted, Governor Umahi in a terse reply simply told our reporter, “it is not true’.

The governor’s media aide, Maze Francis, also debunked the allegations.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to the news making the round in some quarters of the media, alleging that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).”

“The news is a product of a figment of imagination on the part of the carriers as Governor Umahi was, is, and is still flying the flag of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“It is, however, difficult to observe how people are easily persuaded to believe in fake dummies in the name of rumours’.

“If for any reason, Governor Umahi wishes to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), it will be officially communicated and can never be a product from rumour mongers”.

“The general public is advised to jettison such unfounded rumour.”