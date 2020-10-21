cop-shoots-dead-large-pit-bull-that-sunk-its-teeth-into-woman’s-neck-and-was-dragging-her-into-yard

By Leah Simpson For Dailymail.com

A cop in Connecticut has shot a dog a dead to help save a woman who was bitten and dragged by the neck in a violent mauling.

The Enfield Police Officer opened fire on the pit bull after responding to a call on Spring Street by foot Tuesday around 4.30pm.

When the cop approached the scene the animal was biting the victim and ‘severe lacerations/tissue damage to the woman’s foot’ was evident.

The dog’s owners poured hot water on it, the pet only paused the attack for a short time.

The large pit bull then bit the woman by the neck, dragged her off the sidewalk and onto the lawn.

A police press released says the officer – who has not been identified – ‘dispatched the dog’ to end the attack.

‘The Enfield Police Department wishes to stress that action such as this is taken only under extraordinary circumstances,’ they announced Tuesday.

The press release did not state whether the pit bull was on a leash.

‘The outcome, while unfortunate, appears to have been unavoidable in an effort to protect the female victim from any further harm or additional injury,’ the police statement added.

‘A supervisory review of this incident remains ongoing.’