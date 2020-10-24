cops-wrestle-black-passenger-from-girlfriend’s-car-for-failing-to-show-id-after-she-was-pulled-over

By James Gordon For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:57 EDT, 24 October 2020 | Updated: 19:29 EDT, 24 October 2020

A black man from Maryland who was a passenger in his girlfriend’s car was arrested after refusing to show police officers his ID.

Antoine Webington was detained after his girlfriend Heather Janney, who is white, was pulled over for allegedly speeding, traveling at 45mph in a 30mph zone in Anne Arundel County.

When police pulled her vehicle over, they made an unusual request – they asked to see his identification.

A black male passenger was arrested and forcibly removed from a vehicle after police stopped his girlfriend for allegedly speeding

The entire arrest of Antoine Webington was captured on his girlfriend Heather Janney’s TikTok

In video posted to TikTok, Webington can be heard arguing with police officers over their reasons for asking him to provide them with his ID.

Janney captured the confrontation with Maryland cops on her cellphone.

At one point Webington addressed the camera directly: ‘So if she’s going 45 in a 30, a traffic ticket, how is it lawful for them to get the identification of the passenger, which they did not get, but said they identified me?’

After refusing to provide any ID to police, cops forcibly removed him from the car and subsequently arrested him.

During the three minute long video, it takes three police officers working together in order to remove Webington who can be heard telling them that he wanted to get out of the car on his own accord.

After Janney was pulled over police asked to see Webington’s identification. Right, as he was dragged from the car he managed to lean over and kiss girlfriend, Janney, who was crying

Webbing refused to show his ID telling cops that traffic tickets do not require passengers to have identification. He was then dragged from the vehicle

Officers eventually pulled him from the vehicle and placed him under arrest

Before being completely dragged from the car, Webington asked Janney to give him a kiss before he goes and urges her to continue filming as he is arrested

Janney, meanwhile, can be heard crying in the background. In one instance, Webington tells the officers that his child is in the car.

In the video shared with TMZ, officers told Webington that he had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Police told Fox 6 that he was wanted under two warrants: one for failure to appear in court, and a retake warrant from the parole commission. Officers claim they recognized him during the traffic stop.

In a subsequent TikTok clip, Janney explains a little more about the couple’s situation, describing herself as a ‘stay at home mom’. She said that Webington urgently needed a lawyer.

‘This is racist!! There was no reason for that police officer to ask for his identification when I was the one driving. Warrant or no warrant?! Even if the police visually identified him to have a warrant…I still believe there was no reason for them to take him away from his family like that,’ she states.

Maryland is not a ‘stop and identify state’ which means it does not allow for police officers to demand individuals provide them with ID unless officers suspect they have committed a crime.

There are plenty of photos on Facebook which show the pair to be a loving couple already with a child