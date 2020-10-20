Cordros capital creates more subsidiaries

By Cynthia Alo

CAPITAL MARKET

Cordros Capital Limited has announced expansion of its businesses with the establishment of three new subsidiaries.

In a statement yesterday the Company announced that it had obtained all relevant licenses and regulatory approvals to open shop for its Insurance Brokerage, Trustees, and Registrars businesses.

According to the statement, the new businesses will commence operations in earnest.Speaking on this development, the Group Managing Director, Mr. Wale Agbeyangi, said the operating license was granted by the relevant bodies including, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) while Cordros Trustees Limited, and Cordros Registrars Limited have been granted operating licenses by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Agbeyangi explained that it has always been the passion of the Cordros Group to help its clients grow their wealth and assets, regardless of their economic class.

“We are committed to delivering top-range financial services and consolidating our strengths to sustain leadership positions across our various businesses. This includes Securities Trading, Investment Banking, Asset Management, and now Insurance Brokerage, Trustees, and Registrars.”

In his remarks, Chairman Board of Directors, Engr. Charles Osezua stressed that the announcement of the new businesses is in line with the strategic direction of the group to evolve into a leading financial services powerhouse in Nigeria, and with a bold intent for the rest of Africa.