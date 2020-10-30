cork-shootings:-‘devastation-was-impossible-to-imagine’,-funeral-hears

The funeral of Tadg O’Sullivan (59) and his son Diarmuid (23) was told “the shock, the numbness, the devastation” of their deaths and Tadg’s eldest son Mark (26) was “impossible to imagine”.

About 100 or so mourners attended the service for Tadg and Diarmuid on Friday with just 25 or so close relatives and friends entering the church because of Covid-19 regulations to sympathise and support grieving widow and mother, Anne O’Sullivan.

Tadg and Diarmuid died in what is believed to be a suicide pact on Monday, taking their own lives after earlier shooting Mark in what his believed to be a dispute over the inheritance of the farm owned by Anne.

Outside the church, another 30 or so lined the pathway to the 19th century cut limestone church on the outskirts of Castlemagner village. Many were young people, friends and contemporaries of Diarmuid, still numbed into silence by the enormity of the family tragedy.

Others waited in their cars parked in the car park across the road only emerging from their vehicles to line the roadway to pay their respects when the two coffins were shouldered from the church and placed in two hearses to make the short journey to St Brigid’s Cemetery at the other side of the village.

The tragedy earlier this week has plunged a community into darkness and left people struggling to make sense of it all, mourners heard.

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north Co Cork, where the bodies of Tadgh O’Sullivan, and his two sons, Diarmuid and Mark, were found on Monday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire



Canon Toby Bluitt told mourners attending the service in St Mary’s Church in Castlemagner that it was hard to put into words the sense of grief and incomprehension that their deaths had prompted in their local community.

In his homily,Canon Bluitt said that the reading from the gospel of St Luke about the Passion of Christ spoke about a darkness coming over the world and that same darkness had enveloped not just the O’Sullivan family but also the local community in Castlemagner.

“The normally tranquil local area blanketed at this time of year with a myriad of colourful autumn leaves . . . became a hive of activity and the Autumn light was . . . for a time . . . a very distant memory,” said Canon Bluitt.

“The shock, the numbness, the devastation, was impossible to imagine and the unfolding news of the loss of three lives was incomprehensible . . . Just like all of you, I too am struggling to make sense of this life changing tragedy.”

Joining Canon Bluitt at the mass was Fr John Magner who performed the last rites on the three deceased at their family farm at Raheen between Kanturk and Castlemagner and also ministered to Anne as she was comforted by neighbours.

‘Overwhelming’ grief

Describing the grief that had enveloped Castlemagner as “overwhelming”, Canon Bluitt welcomed mourners and said that they all joined with local Bishop William Crean of Cloyne in offering their deepest sympathies to Ms O’Sullivan.

He recalled that Mr O’Sullivan worked in the motor trade in nearby Buttevant for over 40 years and from his own encounters with him, found him to “very accommodating, friendly and happy in his chosen field”.

He said that Diarmuid had gone to school in nearby Ballyhass and later Kanturk and, like Mark, had socialised in Castlemagner before going to study Accountancy at Cork Institute of Technology where he finished his studies in June and was due to be conferred online next week.

“One would imagine that life was full of possibilities for him – one could also say that both Tadg and Diarmuid touched many people’s lives along the way as they journeyed through life. Their lives and deaths have changed you all and you will be never be the same again.”

“So today . . . gathered together in our grief, we do not minimise the loss of their lives by trying to provide easy answers, because there are no answers . . . But there are some things that we do know in the midst of our grief.

“We know that this was not God’s will . . . that the Lord’s Prayer teaches us ‘Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven’ – God’s will is not always done on earth as the tragedy of this week reminds us. We know that this was not a ‘wake up call’ . . . nor did it happen so that we can learn something.”

Lined streets

Prayers were said for Tadg and Diarmuid as well as for all the emergency services and all who assisted in any way during this tragic event as well as for the people of Castlemagner that they remain a caring and Christian community.

Afterwards, the people of Castlemagner lined the streets of the small north Cork village as the remains of Tadg and Diarmuid were brought by two hearses to St Brigid’s Cemetery for burial.

Mark O’Sullivan, a law student who graduated from the University of Limerick and later did a post grad course at University College Cork, will buried following a funeral mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk at 3.30pm on Saturday with burial taking place afterwards at an undisclosed location.