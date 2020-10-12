Coronavirus: 825 new cases as Level 4 is mooted for Border counties

There have been 825 new cases and one further coronavirus-related death confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

The latest figures on Monday evening bring to 43,531 the number of confirmed cases in the State since the pandemic began, and the death toll to 1,827.

The figures come as discussions continue on whether added regional or national restrictions are required to slow the rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Government sources said there had been discussions in Dublin about a rapid move to Level 4 for Border counties in the Republic in a bid to limit cross-border infections.

This follows news on Monday that the North’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride is advocating a six-week lockdown to halt spiralling infection rates in Northern Ireland.

Of the latest cases in the Republic, 254 were in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 39 in Cavan, 38 in Donegal, 37 in Kildare and the remaining 310 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Some 78 per cent of new cases were under 45 years old andthe median age was 30.

Border counties were shown to have had the highest increase per capita in the last fortnight.

In Cavan, the 14-day incident rate per 100,000 population was 385.9. In Donegal, it was 354.9 and in Monaghan it was 330.7. The next highest counties were Clare at 266 and Roscommon at 199.9.

The national average was 167.8 per 100,000, covering the period September 28th to October 11th.

As of 2pm on Monday, 224 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 32 were in ICU. There were 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalisations are up over 80 per cent over the past week, from 120 a week ago.

Northern Ireland recorded three more deaths and 877 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday as Stormont Executive Ministers met to consider Dr McBride’s recommendation for a six-week lockdown.

The death toll in the North from Covid-19 has now risen to 591, while there have been 21,035 confirmed cases.

The Derry and Strabane council area, where additional restrictions are in place, is experiencing 971 virus cases per 100,000 of the population, with Belfast reporting 455 cases per 100,000.

Some parts of Northern Ireland are seeing relatively low levels of incidence. In Mid and East Antrim the figure is 87 cases per 100,000 and in Ards and North Down 131 cases.

Two-month window

Earlier, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) special envoy on Covid-19, Dr David Nabarro said there was going to be “a lot of sickness and death in Ireland in the next two months” if people were not careful.

He said Ireland should focus on getting everyone to adhere to preventative measures. Dr Nabarro told Newstalk Breakfast that there was a middle path between a complete lockdown and the easing of restrictions. A national lockdown should only be considered when figures were “very bad”.

He also said that he did not like fines for non-compliance to regulations, saying he preferred if people to chose to do the right thing.

Senior Government figures have stressed there were no immediate plans for a short lockdown, known as a “circuit breaker”, despite the deteriorating coronavirus metrics over the weekend.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Sunday urged members of public to change their behaviours so “we can make Level 3 work, protect lives and livelihoods” and stop Covid-19 spreading.

Dr Nabarro said not moving from Level 3 to Level 5 was risky. It would be a month to six weeks before it would be known if that had been the “right pathway”.

Dr Nabarro pointed out that there has been real build up of the virus in other parts of Europe, there was no reason to believe that Ireland was going to escape.

“If you’re going to stay at Level 3 then please do everything to stop the spread of the virus,” he urged.

Building capacity

The HSE’s chief operations officer, Anne O’Connor has said that the health service is building capacity across the system for Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 pathways. The aim is for patients to be treated at home, in the community and in hospitals, she said.

Ms O’Connor told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that 700 health care workers were involved in Covid testing and a further 100 on contact tracing. The aim was to shortly get these workers back to their positions, while building capacity for contact tracing, as they would be needed going into the winter to treat patients with Covid and non-Covid illnesses.