Coronavirus: COVID-19 expert claims the pandemic will get worse – but not in China

By Emilia Jiang For Mailonline

Published: 10:25 EDT, 30 October 2020 | Updated: 11:08 EDT, 30 October 2020

Beijing’s top medical advisor has claimed that China is ‘very unlikely’ to have a second wave of coronavirus outbreak, although the pandemic will worsen in the rest of the world.

Dr Zhong Nanshan, who was appointed to lead the country’s fight against COVID-19, said today that a second wave had already struck many countries as the health crisis continues ravaging the world.

But the Chinese expert insisted that a new round of COVID-19 outbreak ‘is very unlikely’ in his country which has ‘a complete set of defence and control mechanisms’ against the virus.

Beijing’s top medical advisor has claimed that China is ‘very unlikely’ to have a second wave of coronavirus outbreak, although the pandemic will continue ravaging the rest of the world. In this file photo, commuters are pictured crossing a road in Beijing on October 22

Dr Zhong Nanshan (pictured in file photo on February 27), who was appointed to lead the country’s fight against COVID-19, said today that a second wave had already struck many countries worldwide as the global health crisis worsened during the approaching winter

Despite Dr Zhong’s assertion of a virus-free China, the country has seen a local COVID-19 outbreak in its Muslim-dominant region Xinjiang where over 190 people have been infected since Saturday.

The new virus cluster, linked to a local garment factory in Xinjiang’s Kashgar, drove the local government to test all 4.75million people in the entire region.

As of Thursday, the authorities recorded a total of 45 confirmed coronavirus cases and 152 asymptomatic infections, according to a statement today.

While Xinjiang officials scramble to contain the local outbreak, Dr Zhong has said that a second wave in China is ‘very unlikely’ despite the ‘sporadic outbreaks’.

Despite Dr Zhong’s assurance of a virus-free China, the country has seen a local COVID-19 outbreak in its Muslim-dominant region Xinjiang where over 190 people have been infected. The file photo shows residents being screened in Urumqi, Xinjiang on August 13

But a new round of outbreak is ‘very unlikely’ to strike his country, according to the Chinese epidemiologist. People are pictured having their dinner at a restaurant in Beijing on October 16

Speaking during a health conference on Friday, the Chinese expert predicted that the pandemic, which has sickened over 45million people worldwide, will get worse as the winter approaches.

He claimed that a second wave had already erupted globally and continued to ravage many countries.

But a new round of outbreak is ‘very unlikely’ to strike his country, according to the Chinese epidemiologist.

‘Because we have a complete set of defence and control mechanisms,’ Dr Zhong was quoted saying.

Dr Zhong, Beijing’s leading medical expert, has said that a second wave in China is ‘very unlikely’ despite the ‘sporadic outbreaks’. A mask-free Chinese tourist poses for a photograph while visiting the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River in Shanghai on October 23

Beijing’s upbeat moods come as the rest of the world still grapples with a spike of COVID-19 infections. Commuters wears masks as they leave a tube station in London on Thursday

‘In my opinion, according to China’s current epidemic prevention system and its intensity, I don’t think the second wave of outbreaks will erupt China.’

Beijing’s upbeat moods come as the rest of the world still grapples with a spike of COVID-19 infections.

More than 568,000 people in England were infected with the virus between October 17 and October 23, a 50 per cent surge compared to the previous week, according to estimates published today.

Traffic around Paris hit record levels just hours before a new national lockdown came into force across France on Friday.

On Thursday, the US broke its single-day record for new infections, reporting more than one new case every second.

Meanwhile, the number of reported coronavirus cases has gone over 3 million in the Middle East, with the true number likely even higher, reports say.